People in the borderland see clearly two worlds – the U.S. and Mexico. Now, award-winning author Sergio Troncoso has given readers a groundbreaking book that explores the invisible but very real world of nepantla, a place “in between.”
“Nepantla Familias: An Anthology of Mexican American Literature on Families in Between Worlds,” (Texas A&M University Press) is a collection of stories, essays and poetry conceived and edited by Troncoso.
It includes almost all-new work by 27 acclaimed Mexican American writers, including El Pasoans Sheryl Luna, David Dorado Romo, Octavio Solis and Troncoso himself.
Nepantla is a Nahuatl word that means “in-between.”
It is also a philosophical theme attributed to the late Gloria Evangelina Anzaldúa, who wrote about the challenges of Mexican Americans living in between worlds, in a middle ground between different cultures, languages and values.
Troncoso asked “Nepantla Familias” contributors to write on this theme through the lens of families because from his own experience “the family is where you make decisions about what culture to adopt, what culture to jettison, what values you will embrace.”
“These kinds of negotiations of who you become, the identity you create, the trade-offs, are the quintessential to the Mexican American family experience,” Troncoso said during a recent visit to El Paso.
“It goes to issues like language, gender, homophobia, and cultural values that often separate people within families.”
Although “Nepantla Familias” is written from a Mexican American perspective, Troncoso says it is a “deeply universal” anthology.
Romo’s essay, for example, recounts crossing religious borders in relationships and looks at nepantla in the context of Israel and Palestine.
“I believe new immigrants really hearken back to what the early pilgrims experienced in another way in New England,” says Troncoso.
“’Nepantla Familias’ is a forward-thinking anthology,” Troncoso adds. “It contains work that speaks to not just my generation, but that will also speak to the generation of my kids, the people who are second- and third-generation Mexican Americans.”
There’s an old saying: “you can’t judge a book by its cover.” “Nepantla Familias” is an exception to that rule.
The stunning cover and the honest literary works inside are equally powerful and perfectly paired.
UTEP art professor Antonio Castro’s award-worthy cover design conveys the essence this book – the contrast between different cultures, the baring of souls, the shouldering of burdens, and the scars those struggles often leave.
And the imagery stirs empathy, which Troncoso says is at the heart of “Nepantla Familias”.
