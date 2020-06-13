By now you’ve heard that COVID-19 poses a risk to the health of older adults, particularly those with underlying health conditions.
So how can Medicare help?
Here are a few things to know about the coronavirus and what Medicare covers, according to medicare.gov:
• Medicare covers the lab tests for COVID-19. You pay no out-of-pocket costs.
• Medicare covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 antibody (or serology) tests.
• Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations. This includes if you’re diagnosed with COVID-19 and need to stay in the hospital under quarantine.
• At this time, there’s no vaccine for COVID-19. However, it will be covered if one becomes available.
• If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you have access to these same benefits. Medicare allows these plans to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 lab tests.
• Scammers may use the coronavirus national emergency to take advantage of people while they’re distracted. As always, guard your Medicare card like a credit card, check Medicare claims summary forms for errors, and if someone calls asking for your Medicare Number, hang up!
Telehealth & related services
Medicare has temporarily expanded its coverage of telehealth services to respond to the current public health emergency.
Using your computer or smartphone, you can communicate with doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care professionals.
Medicare will pay for some virtual check-ins, online patient portals, as well as audio-only phone visits for those without audio-video technology.
Special Enrollment
You may qualify for a special enrollment period if you missed your chance to enroll in a Medicare health or drug plan due to COVID-19.
– Source: medicare.gov
