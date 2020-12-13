Once promoted by its maker as “the finest fire apparatus in the world,” the showcase piece of the El Paso Fire Department has been grounded this year.
The department’s fire red 1949 L Series Mack pumper – with its open cab and chrome-plated radiator – typically hits Montana Avenue for the Sun City’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
But as the parade was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pumper remained housed at the old maintenance shop on Cotton Street.
“It’s one of many trucks we put out for the parade, but it’s definitely a head turner,” says Battalion Chief Christopher Hoggard, who also serves as the department’s historian and professional standards chief.
Made by the well-known American manufacturer, Mack Trucks Inc., the pumper was purchased by the city for $14,000 in May 1949. It was retired from service only about five years later, though Hoggard says it’s unclear why.
Although it’s not among the department’s 90-some first-line apparatuses, the Mack is considered part of Engine Co. 2.
Its catalog description reads like any car enthusiast’s dream: Aside from its Thermodyne engine, the standard transmission truck sports an impressive modern appearance and has a distinctive hood design. It features carbon-steel side rails, three-quarter side windshields, 66-inch wide seating for three – and the traditional chrome bulldog hood ornament.
WHO GETS TO DRIVE IT?
Whoever is lucky enough to be available and capable of handling it. Some of the younger (firefighters) can’t always figure it out right away.
HOW FAST DOES IT GO?
Not very fast. It has a top speed of around 50 mph.
WHAT’S WITH THE BIG SILVER BELL?
Its job is basically to make a lot of noise and get people to move out of the way. It’s not that effective, but it’s a lot of fun.
THE PUMP EQUIPMENT IS NOW JUST FOR SHOW, TOO?
Some of those parts may have been replaced or updated over time, but yes, the entire rig is retired from service so it’s all for show and a bit of history.
DOES IT HAVE A NICKNAME?
It’s not tradition any longer to name our rigs – though the truck at Station 13 was called Lucky 13 and the guys at Station 5 incorporated a 5 into a Superman logo. This one is just “The Mack.”
IT’S MORE THAN 70 YEARS OLD AND STILL LOOKS NEW.
Firefighters are notorious for carefully and frequently washing their rigs and keeping them clean. It’s more than their ride; it’s their pride.
