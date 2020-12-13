Love in a Cornhusk

One of the best perks of the holiday season comes wrapped in cornhusks
“My sister and I started making tamales with the family since we were very young,” says Celeste Reyes, a school district communications specialist. “First, you learn what side of the leaf to use, and when you master that, you begin "embarrando" (spreading the dough on the cornhusk). The next level is filling the tamal.”
Bundles of meat, chicken or chile wrapped in a corn masa and individually wrapped and steamed in corn husks, tamales have long been a culinary and cultural tradition among Mexican and Mexican American families.
Originating in Mesoamerica, tamales were a popular food source among the Maya, Aztec, Olmec and Toltec civilizations. They are mentioned in the Florentine Codex, a manuscript completed in 1579 that documents the culture and practices of indigenous central Mexican peoples before and during the Spanish conquest.
“Tamales tie us to thousands of years back, which is really amazing,” says Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri, director of Women’s and Gender Studies and associate professor of anthropology at UTEP.
“Mesoamerican people were people of the corn, and the tamal was one of their very successful strategies. They were portable, easily preserved and perfect for migration. They also have a high-caloric rendition and are rich in protein and carbohydrates.”
Archeological records show indigenous people would make tamales out of numerous food sources and animals, including chile, mushrooms, turkey, quail, deer – and even frogs. These foods were a primary source of protein before the colonists arrived.
Aside from nutrition, tamales were used as a sacred ritual for their gods and during ceremonial practices, such as the celebration of a child’s birth.
A family affair
Today, tamales are still associated with festivities and feasts.
And because they’re labor-intensive, people make a lot of them and share with others.
Known as tamaladas, the ritual of gathering family to make (and eat!) the bundles of deliciousness is where elders pass down oral and sensory skills of tamal-making to younger generations.
“They bring communities together and develop social ties,” Núñez-Mchiri says. “They also connect us to ancestral traditions, while instilling new memories.”
Reyes and her family gather at a designated tamalada site three days before Christmas. Family members young and old arrive early to prepare the masa from scratch.
As the strongest member of the family mixes the dough, an elder assigns tamal duties.
“I cherish every moment of being in the assembly line making tamales with my mom, aunts and grandma,” Reyes, 28, says. “It’s going to be really sad if we can’t get together this year because of COVID-19.”
Reclaiming traditions
The pandemic may very well interrupt this year’s celebrations, but it’s also making others reclaim the art and work to preserve tradition.
“I used to make tamales with my family, but it’s been years since we get together,” says Pahola Paugh, an El Paso native. “I don’t want traditions to be lost because we can’t be near each other, and because we’ve lost loved ones. I want my daughter to experience the rich and lively Mexican culture I grew up with.”
Luke Richardson-Minor, originally from New Zealand, is new to El Paso and its holiday traditions. The 25-year-old recently married a Latina and is set to make tamales on Christmas Day.
“I’m really excited to learn about my wife’s culture and how she celebrates,” he says. “I look forward to tasting the food because I know it’s going to be delicious.”
READY, SET, COOK!
CLASSIC RED PORK TAMALES
Yield: 8-10
Serving size: 3 ounces or 1 each
INGREDIENTS
Filling:
• 16 ounces of diced pork butt
Red Sauce:
• 1 pinch dried oregano
• 3 ancho chiles
• 3 chile colorado
• 3 garlic cloves
• 2 ounces white onion
• Salt, to taste
• Pepper, to taste
Dough:
• 22 ounces of shortening / lard, whipped
• 1 cup of masa harina/*Tamal Nixtamal
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon of baking powder
• 10 ounces of water or broth
• Corn leaf / husks as need
* If using prepared tamal masa (Nixtamal) you may have to adjust the amount of water to ensure consistency spreads.
PREPARATION
Shucks:
Wash corn husks and remove corn silk and trim. Soak in water for 20 minutes.
Remove the husks from the water when flexible.
Red Sauce:
In a stockpot, place all sauce ingredients and cover with water. Cook for 20 minutes or until the chiles are tender.
Transfer items to a blender and puree to a fine consistency.
Pass through a strainer to remove seeds and skin.
Filling:
In a separate stockpot, cover the bottom of the pan with oil and add the chopped pork. Brown the meat.
Once the meat is brown, add the sauce.Simmer for 30 minutes or until tender.
Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.
ASSEMBLY
Place a heaping tablespoon of masa on the cornhusk, and spread into a rectangle.
Place a heaping teaspoon of the meat filling in the center of the masa.
Fold one side of the husk to the center, fold over the other side, then fold up the bottom end.
Stand the tamales open end up in a pot with a steam rack. Pour about two inches of water, then cover with extra corn husks and a lid. Check water content occasionally, add more if necessary.
Steam tamales for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Check to ensure masa is cooked through.
GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
Serving size: 1 dozen
INGREDIENTS
Filling:
• 2 lbs. chicken breast
Green Sauce:
• 10 California (Anaheim) or Hatch chiles, stemmed, chopped
• ½ lb of tomatillos
Half of a white onion, diced
• 1 large garlic clove, chopped
• 2 chicken bouillon cubes or 2 tsp chicken bouillon powder
• 1 bay leaf
• Salt, to taste
• Pepper, to taste
• Cumin, to taste
Dough:
2 pounds of pre-made masa (available at El Super, Vista Market, others).
Chicken broth (from reserve). If the dough is hard, add broth to the desired consistency.
Corn leaf / husks as needed.
PREPARATION
Corn husks:
Wash corn husks with hot water and remove corn silk and trim. Soak in water for 20 minutes. Remove from water when flexible.
Filling:
Preheat stove. Place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a large pot.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
Cover the chicken with water, and season the liquid using the bay leaf, cumin, salt and garlic.
Boil chicken for one hour. Remove chicken from the pot and let it cool.
Shred the chicken.
Green sauce:
Arrange chiles on a dry cast-iron pan and roast over medium-high heat. Turn them occasionally until blackened on each side.
Remove from pan and allow them to cool.Peel chiles thoroughly and remove stems and seeds (keep some seeds for spiciness as desired). Chop in small pieces.
In a pan with oil, sauté chile over medium heat.
Boil tomatillos in a separate sauce pan.
Once soft, transfer tomatillos to a blender and add chicken bouillon seasoning, diced garlic and onion. Puree ingredients to a fine consistency.
Add puree to the pan with chiles and stir until sauce thickens to desired consistency.
Add the shredded chicken breast. Let items simmer.
Boil ingredients together. Reserve.
ASSEMBLY
Place two heaping tablespoons of dough on the corn husk and spread into a rectangle.
Place a heaping teaspoon of the chicken filling in the center of the masa.
Fold one side of the husk to the center, fold over the other side, then fold up the bottom end.
Stand the tamales open end up in a pot with a steam rack.
If you do not have an steam pot, place four forks at the bottom of a large pot forming a pound sign. Cover forks with corn husks then, pour 1 liter of hot water into the pot.Stand the tamales on top of the corn husks. Be sure to leave space in the middle.
Cover tamales with extra corn husks or a cloth and a lid.
Steam tamales on low heat for 1 hour.
Check water content occasionally; add more if necessary.
To ensure tamal is fully cooked, open a tamal. If the dough sticks to the leaf, it needs more time.
TROPICAL COCONUT TAMALES
Yield: 8-10
Serving size: 3 ounces or 1 each
INGREDIENTS
• 22 ounces shortening / lard whipped
• 2 cups masa harina / Tamal Nixtamal
• ½ cup Coco Lopez syrup (cream of coconut)
• 4 ounces granulated sugar
• ½ cup shredded coconut
• ¼ cup almond flour
• 2 ounces dried papaya
• 2 ounces dried pineapple
• 3 ounces chopped pecans
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
• 10 ounces water or broth
• Corn leaf / husks as needed
PREPARATION
Wash corn husks removing corn silk and trim, and soak in water for 20 minutes.
Remove from water when flexible.
Whip shortening with sugar until fluffy.
Fold the shortening into the hydrated masa and add the rest of the ingredients.
ASSEMBLY
Place a heaping tablespoon of masa on the cornhusk and spread into a thin layer.
Fold one side of the husk to the center, fold over the other side, and fold up the bottom end. Stand the tamales open end up in a pot with a steam rack.
Pour two inches of water; cover with extra corn husks and a lid. Check water content occasionally, add more if necessary.
Cook 45 minutes to 1 hour. Check tamales to ensure masa is cooked through.
GULF SHRIMP TAMALE TART with Roast Garlic Custard
Yield: 6 portions
Portion size: 1 slice or 10 ounces
INGREDIENTS
Roast Garlic Custard:
• 12 ounces of heavy cream
• ¾ ounce garlic, roasted, pureed
• 2 egg yolks (each)
• 1 whole egg (each)• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
• 10 ounces of red bell pepper, seeded, coarsely chopped
• 12 ounces of masa harina
• 2 ounces yellow cornmeal
• ¼ teaspoon of cayenne powder
• 2 teaspoons of salt
• 3 ounces of vegetable shortening, room temperature
• 3 ounces poblano chile puree
• 16 ounces of water
• 1 ounce of olive oil
• 2 ounces of finely chopped onion
• 10 ounces of 16/20 peeled shrimp
• 2 ounces of red tomato, concasse
• 2 ounces of yellow tomato, concasse
• 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro
• 2 ounces of serrano chile, seeded and minced
• 2 teaspoons of lime juice
• Salt, cumin to taste
PREPARATION
Garlic Custard:
Warm the cream over medium heat and reduce to 9 ounces.
Whisk in the roasted garlic.
In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks and drizzle in the cream mixture red pepper puree. Season with salt and pepper.
Cover and set aside to cool.
Crust:
In a small saucepan, steam the red bell pepper over boiling water until soft
Drain and transfer to a blender or food processor; blend until smooth (you should have about ¾ cup puree).
Combine the masa harina, cornmeal, cayenne, cumin and salt. Incorporate shortening when light and fluffy.
Gradually beat in the dry ingredients until smooth.
Beat in the poblano chile puree.
Form the dough into a disk, and pat into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing the dough evenly over the bottom and up the sides.
ASSEMBLY
Fill the tart pan with the reserved garlic custard and cover with plastic wrap.
Cook in a water bath in a preheated oven (350 degrees) until set. Remove and reserve for plating.
Heat the olive oil until lightly smoking.
Add the onion and cook until translucent.
Add the crabmeat, tomatoes, cilantro, serrano and lime juice and cook until warmed through. Season with salt.
Using a slotted spoon, cover the top of the tart with the crab mixture and cut the tart into wedges. Serve warm.
