Timi Haggerty-Muñoz spent 20 years as a writer, copy editor and researcher before pausing to truly listen to her heart.
She wanted to be of greater service to others. Helping others is in her blood, after all.
nursHer mother, Mary Haggerty, is a licensed vocational nurse, and her late father, Timothy A. Haggerty, was a longtime district chief with the El Paso Fire Department.
For many years, Haggerty-Muñoz pursued her passion for writing, which had been part of her life since middle and high school where she served on the yearbook staff. She followed that path into college, earning a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1992.
She worked as a staff writer and copy editor at UTEP’s Office of News and Publications and with former university President Diana Natalicio. She also worked at the Office of Institutional Advancement, conducting research, writing reports and calling prospective university donors.
She recalls a moment of great fulfillment during a UTEP Scholar’s Luncheon where she helped students write essays on how receiving scholarships impacted their lives.
It wasn’t so much in the writing, but in working one-on-one with the students, that tugged at her heart.
She knew then she needed to pursue a different path.
In 2015, she left her job at UTEP and enrolled in the El Paso Community College, earing an associate of applied science in nursing in 2016. She earned a bachelor’s in nursing from UTEP in 2019 – the same year her son, Josh, graduated high school.
She recalls walking the stage at the last commencement Natalicio presided over before she retired.
“I paused to salute her where she was sitting on the stage, and she blew me a kiss,” says Haggerty-Muñoz, 49, recalling that moment as a blessing in starting her second act.
She’s now a nurse in the surgical-ortho unit at The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus.
“I could make a difference and help someone who is in pain,” Haggerty-Muñoz says about her new calling.
Although she had been interested in nursing ever since she was “a little kid,” she may have been dissuaded at a young age after witnessing a little girl fall and break her arm. Haggery-Muñoz passed out at the sight of the break.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put elective surgeries on hold and slowed work in her unit, she, like numerous other nurses, steps in to assist medical workers in other areas and also helps and comforts hospital patients who are not allowed to have visitors as a safety precaution over the coronavirus.
And what of her first career?
“Communication is a skill that I’ve brought to this job,” she says, adding that has helped her ability to connect with patients and their families.
As for her job in nursing, it’s safe to say she no longer faints at the sight of a broken bone.
