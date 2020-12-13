When it comes to developing exceptional civic leaders to make a lasting impact in the community, the Junior League of El Paso is unparalleled.
“There’s a lot of structure in what we do and how we do it,” says Leyla Zeidan Safa, the nonprofit’s 2020-21 president. “We start by investing in the leadership development of our members, and they in turn invest in the club and its initiatives.”
It’s no wonder the Junior League, founded in New York in 1901, is in a league of its own as the world's oldest and largest women’s volunteer organization. The El Paso club was formed 88 years ago and boasts 550 members – many of whom have been El Paso Inc.’s Women of Impact.
Perhaps most known for its annual A Christmas Fair fundraiser, the JLEP’s signature projects have included the Ronald McDonald House and Midnight Basketball; as well as Volunteers in Public Schools to improve education, Break the Chain campaign against human trafficking and Los Murales to preserve and promote El Paso murals.
Q: What's your current focus?
Mental and physical wellness. It’s a topic we voted on in 2016-17 for this year, with the goal to help decrease mental illness and suicide among youth and members of the military.
Q: How are you addressing that?
We’ve partnered with organizations that provide mental wellness services, including Compadres Therapy, a horse therapy nonprofit, and the Fort Bliss Family Services and Wounded Warrior programs. We are also creating a mobile snack and activity cart for the Ronald McDonald House.
Q: Fees and time commitments are required to join the club?
We very much run like a business with various positions responsible for overseeing different aspects and projects. But we have created some volunteer opportunities for nonmembers and supporters, too.
Q: The pandemic affected A Christmas Fair this year.
We canceled the traditional in-person fair, but we didn’t want to cancel its spirit so we held events online. Fortunately, we are financially stable with our fees, donations and investments. We’ll be back next year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.