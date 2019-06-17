El Paso Inc. Magazine invited Hunt for a ride on an El Paso streetcar to chat about Downtown revitalization, his favorite place to eat and how his father, businessman and philanthropist Woody Hunt, inspires him.
Hunt is an owner and CEO of MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas baseball team and a USL soccer team, El Paso Locomotive FC. He’s also the executive VP of Hunt Companies Inc.
What do you like to do in your free time?
If there was a ski mountain in this town, I’d be on it almost every day. I love spending time with my kids and going to their sporting games. And I love to travel.
What will Downtown look like in five years?
I think you’re going to see a continuation of the path we’ve been on the past 10 years. Additional hotels, additional office space, more residential activity, to create that 24/7, livable environment. I’m hoping that a world-class arena will be open, and all the vitality that will happen around it. And continuing the renovation of several historic buildings Downtown that’s already underway. They're all part of creating a great Downtown.
Favorite local restaurant?
My favorite restaurant is H&H. It’s right across the street from my kids’ school. I can go get my car washed and gas tank filled. I love the owners. I get my Mexican plate there. They know what I want when I come in.
Name something or someone that inspires you.
A father like I have, who in my opinion has done so much to benefit this community. He could’ve lived anywhere in the world, but he’s chosen to try and make this community and this region a better place. That inspires me to try and do a small piece of what he’s done.
Soccer or baseball? If you had asked me several years ago it would’ve been baseball. But there’s nothing like going to a live soccer event. So I’m leaning toward soccer at the moment.
What role does Juárez play in the development of El Paso and vice versa? It’s an extremely important role. For every three or four jobs created in Juárez, there’s one over here in El Paso. We’re one region, and I think we need to look at ourselves as a borderplex community. If one succeeds, the others are going to succeed. All three communities, including Doña Ana and Las Cruces, need to be working collaboratively together on some of the big challenges our region faces. I think the more we do that, the better success we’ll have in the long run.