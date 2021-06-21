“There is no night without a dawning” starts a poem by Helen Steiner Rice.
More than a year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, we’re coming out of the darkness that shook, and in many cases shattered, our lives.
As El Paso Inc. honors frontline health care workers as the 2020 El Pasoans of the Year, we also take a moment to pay tribute to those who didn’t survive the virus.
Thousands of families in the borderland – and more than half a million across the country – lost loved ones to the coronavirus. Nurses and other health care workers held the hands of the dying when no one else could, putting their own health and lives at risk to help save others.
Adding to the heartache was not being able to properly mourn alongside family and friends. Funerals that would otherwise bring them some peace of mind and heart were held virtually or with limited attendance.
To those health care workers and impacted families, we borrow from Rice’s poem to say that we hope your hearts will once more sing.
‘There Is No Night Without A Dawning’
There is no night without a dawning
No winter without a spring
And beyond the dark horizon
Our hearts will once more sing
For those who leave us for a while
Have only gone away
Out of a restless, care worn world
Into a brighter day
– Helen Steiner Rice
|El Paso
|2,698
|Texas
|50,154
|United States
|586,793
