You have several recourses if you’re unhappy with the quality of your health care or have an issue with a plan’s refusal to cover a service.
First, you must understand the difference between a complaint and an appeal.
A complaint is about the quality of care you got or are getting, including if you have a problem calling the plan or you’re unhappy with how a staff person at the plan treated you.
You file an appeal if you have an issue with a plan’s refusal to cover a service, supply, or prescription.
We’ll visit appeals in a future issue and focus on complaints today.
Types of complaints
How you file a complaint depends on what it’s about:
Get started
To get started, visit medicare.gov/claims-appeals/how-to-file-a-complaint-grievance.
Need help?
If you need free, personalized help, visit the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at shiptacenter.org. These are state programs that provide free local health insurance counseling to people with Medicare regarding their benefits, coverage, appeals and complaints.
If you still need help after you file a complaint, call 1-800-633-4227.
Complaint unresolved?
If your complaint remains unresolved, ask that your complaint be sent to the Medicare Beneficiary Ombudsman. The MBO helps you with Medicare-related complaints, grievances, and information requests.
The ombudsman also makes sure you have information related to your Medicare rights and protections and how you can get your concerns resolved.
Sources: medicare.gov; cms.gov
