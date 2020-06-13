Carlos Mijares was looking to build a car for a limbo contest at a car show.
He knew exactly where to start: a Bradley GT kit car.
“I knew it was a perfect car to get it that low,” says Mijares, 35, lifelong auto body man, painter and fabricator whose nickname happens to be “C-Low.”
A native El Pasoan, Mijares started putting the fiberglass, two-seat, open top, gull wing kit car together in February 2019.
The kit cars – sold as a set of parts that the buyer assembles – were sold between 1970-81 by Bradley Automotive.
The Plymouth, Minnesota, company first fabricated kits that catered to the dune buggy market before it built the GT, Scorpion and GT II kit cars. It produced about 6,000 Bradley GTs, filed bankruptcy and ceased operations.
“They’re pretty unique and cool looking,” says Mijares, who has refurbished and sold numerous cars over the years.
Several years back, he fell in love with an abandoned, rusty 1961 VW Karmann Ghia. He fixed her up and named her Betty Rusty.
Betty cleaned up so nicely that in 2016, Richard Rawlings of the “Fast N’ Loud” show on the Discovery Channel offered to buy her during a car show in El Paso. She sold for $7,500.
Betty and Mijares were featured on the show alongside the Gas Monkey Garage crew.
The Bradley GT may not be as famous as ol’ Betty Rusty, but it still turns heads when it comes out of its garage, Mijares says proudly.
HOW DID THE CAR COME TOGETHER?
I bought the Bradley GT in February 2019. It was just the body. Then I bought a 1968 VW Baja Bug for its chassis. I did all the suspension work, put air shocks up front, and lowered the rear as much as I could.
I repaired the fiberglass body and painted it a green metallic with a green flake and lime-gold kandy. Then I painted the engine to match the body.
HOW MANY HOURS AND DOLLARS DID YOU PUT INTO IT?
I put over 100 hours into this car in a month and a half. And a lot of money.
HOW FAST DOES IT GO?
I use it mostly for car shows.
It’s a fun car to drive and gets a lot of attention. It would do the speed limit with no problems.
IS IT FOR SALE?
I am asking $2,500, which is very cheap for as much as I put into it. Sometimes you have to let them go.
HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO BETTY RUSTY?
I don’t think I could ever build anything as special as Betty.
