Three electric mixers, tubs filled with flour and sugar, jars full of cookie cutters and more spatulas than one can count sit on Gina Apodaca-Moss’ kitchen counters.
In the pantry, jars are filled with chocolate chips and pecan pieces. A mini-fridge holds countless packs of butter, and more than a dozen baking sheets lined with parchment paper sit nicely on a steel rack in the corner.
She may not be a baker by trade, but her love of baking is evident in every nook and cranny in the kitchen of her Northeast El Paso home.
“I like to make people happy through my baking,” said Apodaca-Moss, 55, a nuclear medicine technologist by day. Her husband of 26 years, Henry, and her 21-year-old son Jonathan are often the test-tasters and cleaner uppers. “It’s therapeutic for me.”
Apodaca-Moss grew up in the farmlands of Socorro and spent hours in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother, who passed down recipes she now whips up for family, friends and colleagues.
“Only about 25 pounds,” she said when asked how much flour she goes through a month. And if she had to guess, about 150 pounds of pecans during the holidays.
“It’s definitely my busiest season,” Apodaca-Moss said about baking for the winter holidays.
Here are the recipes for three of Apodaca-Moss’ most requested holiday treats:
CHOCOLATE SNOWBALLS
YIELD: 4 dozen cookies
INGREDIENTS
• ¾ cups butter, softened
• ½ cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 cup chopped nuts
• 1 cup chocolate chips
• confectioners sugar
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla, mix well. Combine flour and salt; stir in creamed mixture. Fold in nuts and chips.
3. Roll into 1-inch balls. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Remove to wire racks.
4. Cool cookies slightly before rolling in confectioners sugar.
BISCOCHOS
YIELD: 5 dozen cookies
INGREDIENTS
• 1 lb manteca (lard) or shortening (Crisco)
• 2 cups sugar
• 1 1/2 tablespoons ground anise
• 1 ½ tablespoons ground cinnamon
• 2 eggs
• 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
Coating
• ½ cup sugar
• ½ cup teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Cream shortening and sugar. Add cinnamon and anise. Mix until light and fluffy.
3. Add eggs, one at a time. Mix after each.
4. Add flour, salt and baking powder that has been combined in separate bowl, a few cups at a time, to the creamed mixture. Mix until well combined.
5. Roll small amounts of cookie dough at a time to about 3/8-inches thick. Cut with your favorite cookie cutter. (Leftover dough can be re-rolled.) Place on ungreased parchment paper-covered cookie sheet 2 inches apart.
6. Bake for 12-15 inutes until biscochos are set but not browned.
7. Cool on cookie sheet for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine coating ingredients.
8. Roll in sugar and cinnamon mixture. Place in airtight container.
PECAN TEA COOKIES
Filling INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon butter, melted
• 1 egg
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• dash salt
• 2/3 cups chopped pecans
Directions
1. Mix cream cheese and butter until well combined. Add flour and mix until dough is formed.
2. Shape into walnut-sized balls. Place 1 ball in each of a 24 ungreased miniature muffin tin. Press bottom and up sides of each cup.
3. In medium bowl, combine all filling ingredients, blend well. Spoon about 1 tablespoon filling into each crust.
4. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool tarts in pan for about 5 minutes. Carefully remove tarts from muffin tin, place on wire rack to cool. Store in airtight container.
YIELD: 24 tarts
Crust INGREDIENTS
• 3 oz cream cheese, softened
• 1 stick butter, softened
• 1 cup all-purpose flour