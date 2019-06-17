Small town living Texas Hill Country, a region of rolling hills, lakes and limestone about a six-hour drive east of El Paso, is famous for its quaint towns and farm living. Central El Pasoan Chris Lane says the Hye-Way Haus in Hye, Texas, is one of his favorite bed & breakfasts. “This B&B is great. I’m not a breakfast person, but it was literally the best breakfast I’ve ever had. Owner Deanna Dickey is knowledgeable about the area's vineyards and distilleries. She's a great resource.”
Float your troubles away Nothing in the Hill Country screams summer like a lazy float downstream. The region has plenty of tubing spots, from the Frio River to the Comal River, from the Guadalupe River to the San Marcos River and South Llano River. And that's just some of them! El Paso Eastsider Shawn Hanke’s favorite is the Frio River in Concan, Texas. “I’ve been going to the Frio River since I was a kid. It’s beautiful.”
Catch dinner With so many lakes and rivers, the question isn’t if you can fish, but where. You can rent a boat and plan a formal excursion. But El Paso Westsider Chimene Mark loves it when her kids simply run down the stairs from a cabin to the banks of the Guadalupe River. “My son wakes up first thing. He springs up and is down there fishing early in the morning, when the water is really still and you can see the fish swim by. It’s really, really fun. He will fish all day.” Texas Parks and Wildlife stocks the Guadalupe River with brown and rainbow trout.
Full throttle The Hill Country has a number of lakes where you can zoom around on a ski boat or sail on the winds. El Pasoan Carl Wherrett visited Canyon Lake. “We were in the Hill Country for a wedding in October. It was still hot, so we headed down to the marina where ski boats were 50% off. We couldn’t resist a chance to get out on the lake. We had a blast!” Canyon Lake is smaller than two of the more popular Hill Country Highland Lakes further north: Travis and Buchanan.