Erin Jones says she was never “super outdoorsy” until she moved to Washington State five years ago. There, the breathtaking hiking trails called to her and she was hooked.
Now in El Paso with her husband, who is stationed at Fort Bliss, Jones says her love of hiking is reinvigorated.
“There are so many beautiful trails to take advantage of here,” says Jones, a co-ambassador for the El Paso Chapter of Hiker Babes, a Facebook group that aims to empower women to get outdoors.
The group originated in Oregon a few years ago and is now 300 chapters strong. El Paso’s chapter has about 1,200 members.
Co-ambassador Lexie Dominguez Garcia, a high school teacher on a leave of absence from work, found motivation through the group during the pandemic.
“I’ve always loved the Franklin Mountains, and there’s no better way to appreciate them,” says Dominguez Garcia, who began hiking regularly about five years ago.
What is your group about?
We’re a group of women looking to create friendships and empower each other through our hiking and community events that also promote the outdoors.
What kind of activities do you hold?
We’re primarily focused on group hiking and hiking challenges, but we hold other activities such as day lake trips, neighborhood cleanups and other community events.
Who can join?
We’re an inclusive and diverse group open to all women and those who identify as female. While we’re primarily a woman’s group, we do hold family hikes and other events. There are no fees to join, though some activities may have costs associated with them.
What are the group’s future goals?
We hope to continue growing, not just in members but in the type of events we hold. We’re looking to hold more neighborhood cleanups and activities that help us give back to the community. a
