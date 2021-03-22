In this issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine, we take a look at the city's Public Art Program, which showcases the work of talented artists from the borderland and beyond.
The mission is to allocate 2% of every major construction project to public art, a policy adopted in 2006 that has since seen more than $10 million in art projects completed and millions more now in various phases of development.
From murals to sculptures to architectural features, we see pieces in public spaces – on street turnarounds, recreation centers, libraries, police and fire stations and more.
Our magazine's Artist Spotlight highlights one piece of work by an area artist that may not necessarily be within the public domain. This issue, we feature a piece by the legendary Hal Marcus.
While there are not enough pages to showcase the art that abounds here, you can see more in Art Spot – a monthly feature in our newspaper's B Section and at elpasoinc.com/artspot. It highlights some of the most engaging work under the city's program, as well as others commissioned by private entities.
We invite you to flip through these pages to learn more.
While you're here, check out our cover story on the growing popularity of off-roading, see our spring wine recommendations, learn about HIIT workouts and more.
Thank you for reading.
