Coronavirus has us all looking for ways to stay fit as we stay home and stay safe.
Or, maybe, you’re using it as an excuse to stay on the couch and not try something new like, say, a CrossFit workout. After all, it’s not like you can go run to the corner store and bring home a giant monster truck tire to flip in your backyard.
But not so fast, says Steven Pallares, owner and coach at Get Lifted Central.
“Our CrossFit workouts are customizable to your goals and your fitness level,” Pallares says. “People get intimidated because of what they see on TV, but at my gym, the majority of people are average people looking to stay healthy, stay fit and do functional fitness.”
And those giant tires? That’s just one of the ways some CrossFit gyms get creative and an example of how workouts can be adjusted to your goals and equipment.
“We can program body weight and interval training for you at home with minimal equipment,” Pallares says. “During lockdown, many of our members got creative and took odd objects like (one gallon) milk jugs and used them as weights.”
The original CrossFit gym opened in Santa Cruz, California, in 2000. Today, there are more than 13,000 CrossFit-affiliated gyms worldwide – 12 of them in El Paso.
CrossFit is a strength and conditioning program, which mixes aerobic exercise, body weight exercise and Olympic weightlifting to constantly vary functional movements at high intensity. It aims to help gym-goers develop in 10 areas of physical fitness: cardiovascular/respiratory endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, agility, balance and accuracy.
At many CrossFit gyms, members’ performance on each workout-of-the-day, or WOD, are scored or ranked to encourage competition and track progress.
All that in an hour-long workout? There’s more. CrossFit is a community, where members attend class and perform the WOD together.
Pallares first tried CrossFit in 2008 when a friend dragged him to his first class. The challenge left humbled, but also hooked.
After doing various CrossFit workouts at home via YouTube, Pallares signed up at a gym and soon became a coach at Get Lifted. The gym was founded by former pro-football player and Andress High standout Paul Smith, who competes at the annual CrossFit Games televised on ESPN.
“Paul loves fitness, loves to encourage people and he writes the programming,” Pallares says. “(Get Lifted) is the most established gym on the competitive side. We have members who make it to regionals every year.”
Like other gyms, Get Lifted has had to adapt to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and health codes, including limiting class sizes, making masks mandatory, and frequently sanitizing.
If you’d still rather work out at home, don’t mark off CrossFit: There’s plenty of resources online and trainers can develop individualized workout-at-home programs.
“Most people who try CrossFit are just average people looking to stay healthy and fit and do functional fitness to help them in their everyday lives, whether that’s being able to play a little longer with the kids or do yardwork.”
