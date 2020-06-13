Grilled chicken is ubiquitous but rarely sublime.
It’s not our fault: The window between raw and dry, pale and burned, is unfairly narrow, and somehow it’s possible for grilled chicken to be raw and burned at the same time.
Here are basic principles to keep in mind as the challenge of charred yet juicy chicken beckons:
Basic butchery
Even out the thickness of the chicken. Level boneless breasts with rolling pin. For whole chickens, remove the backbone, open like a book, flatten and slash meat.
Season in advance
Salting bigger cuts — generously and ahead of time — locks in moisture and drags flavor to the bone. But thinner, quick-cooking cuts will become jerky with too much salt and time.
Temper the chicken
A bird at room temperature will cook through faster and more evenly than a cold one, and can do so over less extreme heat.
Match bird cuts to grill temperature
Thin cuts like it hot so they can char before they become dry; thick cuts prefer it low and slow so they can cook through and brown evenly.
Don’t fiddle
Let thin cuts cook two-thirds of the way through before moving them; leave larger cuts cooking over lower temperatures for longer before flipping. Then flip and baste.
Grilled Chicken Skewers
Time: 1 hour, plus marinating and resting
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
For grilling:
2 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 teaspoons kosher salt
8 scallions, trimmed
6 pita breads
Marinade:
2 1/2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt
1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
2 teaspoons roasted cumin seeds, bruised using a mortar and pestle
Herb-butter baste:
1/4 cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime), plus 4 lime wedges for serving
1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon, mint or both, plus more torn herbs for serving
DIRECTIONS
1. Cut each chicken thigh in half against the grain. Rub with salt and set aside.
2. Mix yogurt, lime juice, olive oil, salt and garlic. Reserve and refrigerate 1 cup marinade. Put remaining marinade into a large resealable plastic bag and add ginger, cumin and chicken; coat thoroughly; refrigerate for 1 hour (up to 48 hours).
3. Remove chicken from refrigerator 1 hour before grilling. If using wooden skewers, soak in water 15 minutes.
4. Thread chicken lengthwise onto skewers (if using); smear with the marinade from bag.
5. Melt butter and salt in small saucepan, add lime juice, chopped herbs; keep warm.
6. Place chicken on grill. When a good char forms underneath (3-5 minutes), gently tug a skewer or the chicken: If it feels very stuck, leave it a few more minutes. Flip it when the chicken releases easily and looks nicely charred.
7. Baste chicken with herb butter; arrange the scallions in a single layer on grill’s cooler edges. Let chicken cook on second side until firm and turn scallions occasionally until tender (about 8 minutes).
8. Grill pitas until marked (about 1 minute) turning halfway through. Lay them on the serving platter and top with scallions and chicken. Drizzle bread, scallions and chicken with remaining warm herb butter. Dollop chicken with reserved marinade and top with a squeeze of lime, extra tarragon or mint.
