If you haven’t yet, it’s not too late to get your flu shot – and Medicare has you covered.
Medicare Part B, the health plan, covers one flu shot per flu season: You pay nothing for a flu shot if your doctor, local pharmacist or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment for giving the shot.
Most places accept Medicare Advantage Plans.
Your doctor or other health care provider may recommend you get services more often than Medicare covers. Or, they may recommend services that Medicare doesn’t cover.
If this happens, you may have to pay some or all of the costs. Ask questions so you understand why your doctor is recommending certain services and whether Medicare will pay for them.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control especially recommends senior citizens get the shot this year.
That’s because people who are 65 and older are at high risk of having serious health complications from the flu. Getting the flu shot protects you from getting the flu and keeps you from spreading it to others.
A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of those patients, according to the CDC.
While the influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses and often have similar symptoms, they are caused by different viruses and require testing to confirm a diagnosis.
It’s important to know that COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer.
Another important difference is there is a vaccine to protect against flu. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
Sources: medicare.gov;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.