El Paso baking aficionado Gina Apodaca-Moss’ kitchen can rival that of any professional bakery. But you don’t need wall-to-wall baking tools to whip up a batch of cookies or other baked goods. Start your baking arsenal with these five essentials:
1. MEASURING SPOONS & CUPS The Pioneer Woman Willow 8-Piece Measuring Spoon and Scoop Set, $11.99 at most retailers.
2. MIXING BOWLS The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Nesting Mixing Bowl Set (with lids), $24.50 at Walmart; or 15-piece Tasty Melamine Bowl & Baking Set (includes spatulas, whisk and measuring spoons) $19.97 at Walmart.
3. WHISKS, SPATULAS, ICE CREAM SCOOPERS & ROLLING PINS You can’t go wrong with $1-$5 wood or silicone options from dollar general stores, or try Ekco tools from Walmart or Target.
4. COOKIE SHEETS & COOLING RACKS (and don’t forget the parchment paper or silicone baking mats!) Heavy Gauge Baking Sheets, $16.77 each on Amazon; lighter baking sheets are good for the occasional baker.
5. HAND OR STAND MIXERS:4- to 5-quart mixers work fine for small to medium batches; consider a 10-quart mixer if you plan to go pro. Hamilton Beach Classic Hand and Stand Mixer (4-quart, 6-speed, red) $34.99-$44.90 at Walmart, Target or Amazon; or go pro with a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts (5-quart, 11-speed, tilting head, red), $399.99 at JCPenney.