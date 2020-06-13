It’s impossible to capture every person, every profession, waging the war against the COVID-19 pandemic that has us at its mercy. From medical workers to grocery store clerks to delivery drivers, the role you play to protect us and keep society moving has never been more important to our community, our nation and the world. You are our frontline heroes, and we salute you. To see more photos or to submit your hero, visit elpasoinc.com.

