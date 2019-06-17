Here’s an amazing fact: We Americans spent more than $72 billion on our pets last year, and that doesn’t include vet visits. We love our pets. We also love entering them in contests, considering all the pictures we got for our Best Pet competition.
The winner is Lucky, the handsome pit bull on the cover. When I met him in person (pawson?), he was a delightful mix of puppy energy and big dog personality. His profile starts our special section about pets, with more adorable pics, tips on training and pet travel, plus details on adopting and pet parks.
There’s lots more to read in our expanded coverage that focuses on local names, faces and businesses. What El Pasoans are reading, and a short story written by an El Paso native. The bicycle club whose members hit the road three times a week. A guy in the car business picks his favorite ride. It's not a car.
Plus, what El Pasoans like about the Texas Hill Country, home storage solutions if you want to do at least some of it yourself, how to keep mosquitoes under control this summer and new ways to cook veggies. And we talk with a mover and shaker in Street(Car) Talk.
Let us know what you think about our new content, and what else you’d like to see.
And just for fun, check out the cuteness overload of Eja the cat resting in a pineapple-shaped bed.