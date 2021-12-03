From the Editor: Sáenz a Man of His Words

Writing about a highly revered, award-winning author is an intimidating endeavor. I'm afraid my words don't do his justice.
My conversation with borderland son Benjamin Alire Sáenz for this issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine was engaging, humorous, philosophical, rustic and poetic. His thoughts often conflicted and complicated, Sáenz describes his life and work with enviable ease, heart-felt sincerety and inspiring passion.
It's with those attributes that he brings his fictional characters to life – raw, flawed, real. Set in El Paso, Juárez and Las Cruces, his stories feel familiar and embody bits and pieces of his own life.
His latest young adult book tops the New York Times and Barnes & Noble Best Seller lists in its genre. Its prequel has been adapted into a film that will soon hit the big screen. And both are the talk of the literary universe.
Sáenz is no stranger to success: He won the coveted PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction in 2013 and recently received the Texas Institute of Letters Lifetime Achievement Award. He also boasts an American Book Award, Patterson Book Prize, Stonewall Book Award, Pura Belpré Award, Southwest Book Award and numerous other accolades.
I can only hope my story on his life adequately paints a sliver of its richness.
