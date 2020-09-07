What a year.
In the middle of the raging coronavirus pandemic, we also recently commemorated the first anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso that shattered our lives.
In this issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine, we pay tribute to the victims of the shooting and honor the strength of our community with an illustration by borderland artist Michael Nuñez.
That remembrance comes on the heels of civil unrest across the nation. The fight against racism certainly hit home, as the shooting in our own community was racially motivated.
Our very own Aaron Jones – the former Miner football star who's now a Green Bay Packer – penned a very personal and moving article in "The Player's Tribune" on growing up black in America.
In this issue, we talk to Jones about his success, the key role his family has had in it – and his life as a new father.
Another success story in this issue is on the growing number of aerospace-related studies and research opportunities offered in the borderland that has students reaching new frontiers.
Finally, this issue also honors our 2020 Women of Impact, all of whom are making a difference in our community every day.
It's these stories that give us hope and remind us that even when it seems the world is dark, we can shine as brightly as the star on the mountain that signals us home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.