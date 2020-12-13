Tamaladas, the gathering of families to prepare dozens of tamales, are both labor intensive and a labor of love.
They have always been more than a culinary tradition; they're a cultural family ritual.
Before their deaths, my mother stood of the helm of the tamalada, with the help of her sous chef, my older sister Armida.
They boiled the red chiles, cooked the pork butt, roasted long green peppers, shreded the meat, grated muenster cheese – and before giving in to pre-made tamal masa, worked their biceps preparing the dough from scratch.
I became an expert cornhusk washer and "embarradadora," spreading the masa onto the husk. And that was no easy task. Mom required perfection: Too thick, too thin, too long or too wide and you'd have to start over.
My younger sister Marina and tías, primas and others would soon drop in to help assemble the tamales, wash dishes or make burritos for those busy on the tamal assembly line.
Mom would build flawless tamal pyramids in giant pots and steam them to perfection.
My mom and sister are now in Heaven, leaving my lil' sis and I to take over this year.
I'm certain we'll feel our momma's pinch if we don't get the tamales just right – although we know perfection may be out of reach.
If we miss the mark, however, we'll at least have delicious burritos.
