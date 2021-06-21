The pandemic certainly made 2020 feel like a dog’s year.
Perhaps to no one more than frontline healthcare workers, who’ve worked tirelessly and selflessly during these trying times.
El Paso Inc. named them our 2020 El Pasoans of the Year, and recently honored their work and dedication during a celebration.
As we honor them, we also remember the thousands of lives lost to COVID-19 in our community and beyond.
Pets have especially helped many of us make it through the pandemic – accompanying us through the lockdown and keeping us entertained when we might have otherwise felt alone.
That was the case with our 2021 Best Pet Ultimate Supreme winner, Oreo, a French bulldog who was adopted a few months ago after depression hit a high with the Ramos family.
Oreo has been a blessing, mom Valeria Ramos says, bringing back smiles and laughter to the family.
We hope Oreo and all the category winners and finalists we present to you in this issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine also bring you lots of smiles.
We were especially taken by our Ultimate Supreme finalists, Enzo and Pancetta, who made picking a winner a rather tough task.
Congratulations to all!
