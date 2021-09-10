Finding holy grail '69 Camaro

El Pasoan Mario Ruiz, a civil engineer who’s now in the entertainment business, has always been infatuated with muscle cars.
When he bought his first one at 19, he felt an immediate connection.
“My first car was a ’68 Camaro,” says Ruiz, who grew up in Juárez. “If you remember the movie ‘Avatar,’ when the guy jumps onto the dragon, he connects with the dragon. That’s how I felt with my first Camaro. When I was a teenager and started my car, I felt connected to it.”
Ruiz later sold that car, but has owned other powerful vehicles – Mustangs, Barracudas, even a Ferrari 308 – throughout his life.
But one car had long evaded him: a 1969 Chevy Camaro.
Ruiz searched nearly 40 years for his holy grail – a V8 RS/SS fully-loaded with state-of-the-art features when it rolled off the assembly line more than 50 years ago.
He found it five years ago and can now be seen cruising in it across El Paso where he and his wife returned to live in 2018.
What made the ’69 Camaro your dream car?
I sold my first Camaro while I was in college in Chihuahua City, and I’ve been looking for this one since. I had three cars at that time, so I sold it. I always regretted it. I thought I could buy another one at any time.
How did you come across this car?
I found this one online in Tennessee in 2018 and it was shipped to me. It’s all original except for the paint but it’s still the original color. It had the original carburetor but last year I couldn’t fix it anymore, so I upgraded it to a four-barrel Edelbrock. Everything else is original, from the AC compressor to the engine.
I bought it with 10,000 miles and now it has 13,000. I paid $65,000. It has everything – a tilt wheel, power windows, horseshoe shifter, all the gauges and even the clock works. The upholstery is also original. It’s the holy grail.
It’s a head-turner. does it get a lot of attention?
I’ve been pulled over by police who just want to stop to see the car. I get thumbs up everywhere I go, people asking me about it. This car finally made my wife love them, too.
What makes owning it so special?
When I was a teen, we used to drive around 16 de Septiembre Street in Juárez, going to drive-ins and competing. I was in a muscle car group, Black Knights. We still get together. It was a golden era for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.