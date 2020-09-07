Between designers and builders, there are plumbers without whom nothing would go up. That’s true for everything from homes and skyscrapers as well as rockets and the satellites they send into space.
Aiming to fill just such a gap, El Paso’s Western Technical College recently launched its own Aerospace and Defense Technology Program. The first class starts Sept. 25, and the school will offer six certifications and an associate in aerospace and defense technology in as little as 23 months.
It’s intended to complement the work going on at UTEP’s Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research and off campus research and test sites at Fabens and Tornillo.
“We strongly feel that a program like this will contribute to the integrated middle-skill and high-skill workforce pipeline initiative for the development of advanced technology in the El Paso,” Western Tech CEO Brad Kuykendall said in an announcement.
Kuykendall said Western Tech has placed graduates with aerospace companies operating in the region, including Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launch site near Van Horn, but they lacked specialized aerospace and defense training.
One Western Tech student, he said, is currently working with UTEP’s research site at the county’s Fabens Airport, known as the Technology Research Innovation Acceleration Park.
“He is an HVAC and refrigeration student hired on to help with the coolant system designed to maintain the right temperature controls for those rockets being launched out of there,” Kuykendall said.
It just made sense, he said, to establish up a higher-skill program at Western College to meet a growing need in the region while providing new opportunities for veterans who may have training and experience but not the civilian certifications they need to land good jobs.
“They’re going to be the ones doing the soldering the circuit boards instead of the designs,” Kuykendall said.
In other words, you can’t have engineers without technicians, and with that, the CEO referred further questions to Western Tech’s program director for aerospace and defense technology, Orlando Beltran, a retired Air Force technician himself.
“Aerospace is growing, and you can see just in the past few months, civilian companies now are allowed to shoot rockets into space,” Beltran said. “I think next year, the Space X is going to start tourism.”
