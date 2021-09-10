As summer segues into autumn, the taste for wine begins a seasonal transition, too. It’s never as simple as white wines in the heat, reds in the cold.
Whites and rosés are often the best choices for fresh vegetable preparations and other seasonal dishes.
As the weather cools and the oven is revved up once more, many of the roasts, stews and bean dishes will be better suited to reds. And, for wines of all colors, we’ll be looking for a little more body and weight.
Here are 5 wines under $30 that are great for this transitional season. They are refreshing, delicious, light enough for end-of-summer dining and substantial enough to take us into fall.
Montenidoli; Vernaccia di San Gimignano Fiore 2018
Vernaccia di San Gimignano is one of those Italian whites that got a bad name in the old days of overproduction.
But when made conscientiously, the wines befit a storied history that goes back at least to the 13th century.
This wine, made by Montenidoli from organically grown grapes, is crisp, with floral and citrus aromas and flavors. It’s more concentrated than you might expect and is just right for end-of-season caprese salads, fresh tomato sauces and pestos.
Scar of the Sea; Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir 2018
Scar of the Sea, run by the husband-and-wife team Mikey and Gina Giugni, makes an array of wines from the Central Coast of California as well as a bunch of ciders.
This bottle is an excellent introduction to the style: savory, restrained, floral, lightly fruity and resolutely expressive. It’s perfect for when the weather cools enough to roast a chicken.
Domaine Ilarria; Irouléguy Rosé 2019
Who said you shouldn’t drink rosé after Labor Day? Even though this is a longtime favorite rosé, I’m still surprised by its quality. It’s much darker than a typical French rosé, more the ruby color of a Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, made of tannat and cabernet franc grown in schist.
The flavor is elemental, like something you might imagine concocted from rocks and blood, which is a great thing. Peio Espil, the proprietor of Ilarria, practices hands-off farming, and works naturally.
Luis Seabra; Douro Xisto Ilimitado 2018
The evolution of the Douro Valley of Portugal, famed for centuries for its fortified port wines, has been fascinating to watch. With a diminishing market for port, the region has produced more table wines, and they have become finer and more evocative.
Luis Seabra makes state-of-the-art Douros: graceful, appetizing and elegant. Xisto Ilimitado is made with a typical blend of red port grapes grown in schist soils. It’s savory, complex, aromatic and thoroughly delicious.
Castro Candaz; Ribeira Sacra Mencía 2017
Castro Candaz is one of the many projects of Raúl Pérez, one of Spain’s leading itinerant winemakers.
Castro Candaz and Pérez, in partnership with another winemaker, Rodrigo Méndez, focus on mencía grapes from the Chantada region of Ribeira Sacra in Galicia, an area where the hills are more sandy than is typical in the slate-rich Ribeira Sacra.
It’s a concentrated, earthy wine, with plenty of minerality. Try it with chili con carne.
