El Paso poet Andrea Blancas Beltran’s work is often inspired by her soul mate – her grandmother.
While studying at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, Beltran often thought of her grandmother, composing poems in her mind before putting them down on paper. Eventually she compiled them into her 2018 chap-book, “Re–.”
“I try to negotiate with the ineffable on the page,” Beltran said.
Recalling the words of poet Ralph Angel, “poetry is the language for which we have no language,” Beltran said she tries to pay attention to what is happening with language “and then attend to it all with the utmost care.”
A sales manager by day, Beltran also teaches a poetics class at the University of Texas at El Paso and gives writing workshops at El Paso Community College.
Her work was recently selected for publication in “Scalawag,” “About Place Journal,” “111O,” “A Dozen Nothing,” “Glass: A Journal of Poetry,” “Fog Machine,” “Gramma,” “Pilgrimage” and others.
'LEAVING AS A SECOND LANGUAGE'
the wisteria washed out weeks
ago, but I still want to talk
about it, and oh what a privilege this is
in this landscape, these points
on the map, people cross
deserts cities-wide to feed
the lives they’ve created these
should be the acts of creation
I praise my grandfather rode a bus
every morning to pave a road the white
men in this city didn’t want
him to drive on years later
in the black 1930 Model A Ford truck
he converted from a chicken coop
in his neighbor’s backyard the only man
who’d rent to him for miles, called him
by his real name
now, in my backyard,
the paper wasps, too,
have abandoned their nests
'GEOGRAPHY'
On this wall, a map of various shades
of blue & a continent
named NostalgiaGrandma
always told me Nostalgia was
a phantom that found
you, so what is this
cart I’ve been wheeling
aroundI never made
a down payment & if
Nostalgia is all grit
& kindled earth cradled by bodies
of deepening blue, why
must it be so far
from hereeven then, what
privilege to touch it
now, to feel
its raised letters under my
fingertips Nostalgia is
a placein this frame I’m closer to the land
than I think I’m a body
of water everywhere I go I hope to soon be
close enough
to smell the fire, hear the singe n