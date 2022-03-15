'Ever After' starts with the dress

“Your wedding day is the most photographed day in your life,” says Elodia Perches Adamson. “Your dress should make you smile.”
Adamson knows a thing or two about bridal fashion: She’s dressed borderland brides for nearly 40 years.
She opened Elodia’s Boutique and Accessories in 1981, expanding to bridal fashion five years later. Elodia’s became Bridal Novias by Elodia 28 years ago, and eight years ago, Ivory Rose by Elodia joined the boutique family.
“It still makes me happy to see the look on women’s eyes when they find the right dress,” Adamson says.
That starts with forgetting about whether a dress style is trending. Every fashion comes back in style, and not every style fits every bride, she says.
Instead, consider your wedding season, the venue and your overall theme or style. Don’t be afraid to try dresses with different silhouttes anf fabrics.
“Ultimately, your dress should be what makes you feel good and happy,” says Adamson, adding that the same should hold true of the gowns for all your special milestones – quinceañera, Sweet 16, prom or homecoming, wedding and other ocassions.
“For day, for night, forever,” Adamson recites as she shows dresses for every occasion at Bridal Novias.
Her daughter Sophia Adamson, owner of Ella Blu, says many of her clients come in for prom dresses and return years later for wedding gowns.
Ella Blu, which opened as a prom, pageant and bridal boutique in 2005, today includes a growing kids fashion selection.
But brides remain the boutique's most treasured clients.
Advice for selecting the perfect gown?
“Ask yourself how you want to feel,” Sophia Adamson says. “Whimsical, sophisticated, sweet, sexy, like a princess in a fairy tale?”
