With a dime and a can of soup at hand, Ellen Smyth and her eight siblings would often spend Saturdays in Downtown El Paso during the 1960s.
Canned goods got them entry to watch “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” and other movies at the Plaza Theatre, while 10 cents got them aboard the El Paso Streetcar.
“I remember riding the streetcar, going to the Plaza (Theatre) and then stopping at San Jacinto Plaza to watch the live alligators,” says Smyth, the managing director of Sun Metro, which includes the El Paso Streetcar.
The longtime director of the city’s Environmental Services, Smyth took over the public transportation system in April 2020 – just weeks after bus service was reduced and modified and the streetcar stopped operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 was not the best year to start,” Smyth jokes.
“The streetcars haven’t run since before I started, and they had only been operating a little over a year.”
Electric streetcars first ran in El Paso in 1902, expanding greatly in the 1920s. As the auto industry flourished in the 50s, the city bought a new and improved fleet of streetcars to encourage more people to ride them.
Ridership declined over the years, and the streetcars were completely offline by 1974.
Through $97 million in funding from the Texas Department of Transportation, electric streetcars made a comeback in El Paso in November 2018. Six of the original electric streetcars were refurbished to run along a 4.8-mile route around Downtown and the UTEP areas.
The streetcar’s return not only created another bus route, but another attraction in the city’s ambitious Downtown revitalization plan before the pandemic hit.
Today, they sit in the department's maintenance and storage facility awaiting their new heyday as officials plan out their return.
Q: You certainly have fond memories of the streetcar.
My dad worked for El Paso Electric when it used to be right here (at what’s now the streetcar’s maintenance and storage facility). I remember riding it as a child when coming Downtown was the thing to do.
Q: When was the last time you rode on the streetcar?
Christmas 2019 when I had nieces in town. It felt like a very touristy thing to do with them, but also very nostalgic for me.
Q: The streetcar had low ridership before the pandemic, and Sun Metro as a whole was not in good shape. How bad was it?
(Sun Metro) had a $17 million deficit before the pandemic. Employee overtime was high, ridership was low, and our fares hadn’t increased in years. We had a three-year grant from the Metropolitan Planning Organization ($3 million a year) that expired last year. Thankfully, pandemic funding took us out of the deficit. (Sun Metro received nearly $40.8 million from the CARES Act.)
Q: When will the streetcar be back online?
We don’t have a set date. What we want to do, at least for this first year, is only run the streetcar during big events in Downtown or UTEP. With the (international) bridges closed, we just don’t have the ridership for it to be cost effective running them daily.
Q: So it’ll become more of an amusement ride than public transportation?
At least for now, we want to treat it primarily as an economic development attraction. When there’s big events, you have riders looking for something else to do already built in. We can have live music or entertainment that tie back to the bigger events, maybe we can do theme nights. …
I’d like to look into having beer or wine available as part of the experience – if we can get that past legal. And we need to make it so it’s free, maybe accept donations, so we don’t have to mess with fares, change, passes and all that.
Q: What would you tell the public about the streetcar and why they should ride it once it’s back online?
It’s really nostalgic. We talk about ‘old El Paso’ a lot – and this is old El Paso. Give it a chance. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.
