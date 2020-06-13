We are certainly living in uncertain times.
After closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, entertainment venues across the borderland are slowly beginning to reopen stages to bring us music, dance, theater, festivals and more.
Some events will be presented in different formats as years past – notably the Plaza Classic Film Festival will showcase its movies at pop-up drive-in sites and online – while others may limit their capacity.
We can be certain that hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be prevalent at all venues – indoor and outdoor – and that facemasks will be the fashion statement of the year.
It’s hard to predict what events may survive the pandemic, but here’s a glimpse at some of What’s Up this summer – all dependent on the trajectory of the coronavirus and government orders that follow.
Visit ticketmaster.com/discover/eventupdates or with each venue’s box office for any changes.
JULY 4
LA VINA FOURTH OF JULY PICNIC
Spend the day with live music, food, wine, margaritas, lawn games and a water slide at the annual picnic on the winery grounds in La Union, N.M., 30 minutes west of El Paso.
JULY 31
BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZARRAGA
The Mexican regional band – among the most influential in its genre – brings its big ballads, classic rancheras and fun dance hits to the Don Haskins Center.
JULY 30-AUG. 9
PLAZA CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL
Turn off Netflix and get out to various pop-up drive-in theaters that will be set up across the city as the film festival moves forward in a different format this year.
AUGUST 14
URBAN COWBOY REUNION TOUR
Relive the best of "Urban Cowboy" with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee's hit like "Lookin' for Love" and "Stand By Me" at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
AUGUST 18
SHINEDOWN
Take a Deep Dive with the popular American rock band as it performs hits like “Second Chance,” “Diamond Eyes,” “Sound of Madness” and “Save Me” at the Plaza Theatre.
TOBYMAC
The Christian hip-hop artist brings his friends – Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, We Are Messengers and Cochren & Co. – to the Don Haskins Center.
SEPTEMBER 5-6
NEON DESERT MUSIC FESTIVAL
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival with 45,000 of your closest friends Downtown over Labor Day weekend.
SEPTEMBER 6
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & RICKY MARTIN
Get ready to fan girl and dance all night with two of the hottest Latin performers around in what’s certain to be a high-energy show at the Don Haskins Center.
SEPTEMBER 19-20
SUN CITY CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Live music, giant games, food, brewing demonstrations and 170 craft beers and ciders at the El Paso Convention Center Plaza are sure to have you saying, “Cheers!"
