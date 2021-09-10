El Paso Executive Women Lions Club is one of the 11 Lion Clubs in the El Paso area and among the 48,000 Lions Clubs worldwide to impact the community through service and kindness.
The club was chartered in 2013 exclusively for women who bridge leadership, champion empowerment, and keep the community’s best interest in mind.
“Our group has grown close to 70 members, and we’re excited to continue growing,” says club Acting President Yvonne Solis. “We have retired women, young women, others who are employed and serve as judges, attorneys, and more. They are all dynamic women from different walks of life.”
Lion Sisters create awareness about diverse humanitarian efforts.
They work to reduce the prevalence of diabetes in the border region, advocate for the environment, support families affected by childhood cancer, and help community members gain access to nutritious foods.
Another cause for the group: preventing avoidable blindness and helping the visually impaired.
Q: How does one join?
You need to be sponsored by an established member and complete an application, as well as background information that includes previous volunteer efforts. Dues are $15 a month or $45 a quarter. Funds go to the International Lions Club and are invested for future service projects.
Q: What are some of your service projects this fall?
Lions volunteer all year long and all projects are special. We were able to distribute care packets with crayons and coloring books to cancer patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital with notes carrying uplifting messages. We also participate in the Humane Society Telethon and organize a blood drive in partnership with Vitalant.
Q: How does the community go about receiving your support?
The community may contact any member with needs or service project ideas. The proposed projects are then taken to the board. Once approved, the project is presented at membership meetings where Lion Sisters can sign up to volunteer for the project or event.
