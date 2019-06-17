Now that it's time to get outside and enjoy summer, don't let the chores of watering your container plants slow you down. And don't be held hostage inside your own home by bothersome mosquitoes.
Check out these tools, tips and products that will help you get maximum enjoyment from your garden this summer.
Self-watering raised gardens make container gardening a realistic option for even the busiest gardener. Consider one with a large built-in water reservoir, like Gardener’s Corrugated Metal Self-Watering Raised Bed, to extend time between watering.
HOW THEY WORK Self-watering containers have large reservoirs to maximize the time between watering. Pick one with water-level indicators to help you determine when to water. Fill them with quality potting mix and plants suited to the growing conditions.
WHAT TO PLANT Create mixed plantings of edibles and flowers. Include edible flowers like nasturtiums, pansies or calendulas that you, the hummingbirds and butterflies will enjoy. Lettuce, parsley, kale, Swiss chard and red cabbage combine nicely with flowers, and chives are an edible accent.
ADD TOMATOES, VEGGIES Select compact vegetable varieties like Patio Choice yellow cherry tomato, Patio Pride peas, Mascotte bush beans and Astia zucchini suited to container and raised bed culture.
WHEN TO FERTILIZE Another way to reduce maintenance is to add a slow-release fertilizer at planting. They release small amounts of nutrients over time. No weekly mixing and applications needed, but consider a mid-season boost if needed.
D-I-Y IRRIGATION If you already have raised beds or elevated gardens without these systems, you can add do-it-yourself irrigation kits. Select systems you can customize to fit your gardening layout.
EASY ON YOUR BACK Elevated gardens raise plantings to a comfortable height. You don’t have to bend or kneel to plant, weed and harvest. Some have wheels so you can move them out of the way or into the sunlight.