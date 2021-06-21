You never know until you ask.
Those are the wise words that put Carlos Truax behind the wheel of his dream truck – a 1957 Chevy 3100.
Truax, who works in demolition, is a self-described truck guy.
“I’ve always been into trucks and I had never had the opportunity to own a classic truck,” Truax says. “I have a lot of trucks I use for work, and my wife (Gina) told me, ‘You’re not allowed to bring another truck to this house unless it’s an old pickup.’ So I showed up with this one.”
The sky-blue pickup is a head turner, not only for its smooth lines but also for its big wrap-around windshield, hooded headlights, eggcrate grill and of course, the classic Chevy step-side between the cab and the bed.
With its original six-cylinder engine swapped out for an eight-cylinder Chevy 383 stroker, you can hear Truax and his 7-year-old daughter, Marley, on their Sunday cruises to Dairy Queen from blocks away.
How did this truck become yours?
It was actually my best friend’s truck. I did a demo job for him when he was out golfing. He said, ‘How much do I owe you for that job?’ I said, ‘How about that little blue pickup you have in the back?’ He said, ‘Ok. Go get the keys from my secretary and I’ll give you the title later.’
What did It look like when you first got it?
The paint was really faded. It had some other wheels and tires. Pretty much everything it has done to it, my friend did, other than the wheels and I buffed the paint and touched it up.
What other plans do you have for it?
I plan to do a front clip, maybe a Mustang front-end, fuel injection and power steering.
Why was this your dream truck?
I had been seeing it at his work yard for the past few years. I saw it getting faded and worn down. It just needed some love.
What do you love most about this truck?
I just love driving it. My little girl and I will go out for ice cream in it, and she just loves it. I love that she loves it. I also like looking at it. They say that if you’re walking away from your car and you don’t look back at it, it’s not the right car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.