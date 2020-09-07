The number of people investing in a home gym is growing at a rapid pace.
To achieve optimal fitness results, Alex Alvarez, a physical education teacher and trainer at Elev8 Gym in East El Paso, says it’s important to have a balanced exercise regimen.
“People look better aesthetically when they combine strength and cardio,” he says. “Adding strength conditioning will shape a body, help with posture, and elevate a person’s metabolism. Cardio alone will eat away at muscle mass.”
Since the demand for home gyms is at an all-time high, big chain stores are sparse in exercise equipment.
Alvarez, who has a background in kinesiology, says one doesn’t need a ton of equipment to be in good shape – a few versatile tools will do the job.
“A kettlebell, although not a machine, can turn you into one,” he says. “(Gymnastics) rings are good, and you can hang them anywhere. If you have a sledgehammer, find a piece of dirt, an old tire, and go to town.”
Roman Marquez, the owner of Roman Strength, also is a big proponent of kettlebell exercises. His company produces custom strength training equipment.
“We manufacture pull-up and squat rigs, and various rig attachments, such as dip station, landmine, wall-ball targets, flat benches, sledgehammers, sleds and more,” Marquez says. “When it comes to bars and weight plates, supplies are completely out of stock, but we can backorder.”
Want to build a home gym?
Here are some machines and equipment to consider:
Kettlebell
Kettlebells are good for cardiovascular and strength training. They can be used for numerous workouts such as swings, cleans, deadlifts, and snatches. Purchase a kettlebell on Aktiv, Rogue, or CastIronFreaks.com.
Indoor rower
Rowing is a great way to burn calories and improve cardiovascular health. This low-impact exercise has different resistance levels, and will target legs, abs, shoulders, and arms. Find a rower at The Fitness Superstore in West El Paso, Nordictrack, or Pro-Form.
Exercise bikes
Whether you’re a beginner or looking for something more advanced, cycling is a great option for all fitness enthusiasts. Find different models at Peloton, Echelon, Pro-Form or Nordictrack.
Mirror
Stream live and On Demand workouts from home with Mirror. Classes range from boxing, weightlifting, dance, cardio, barre, yoga, Pilates, stretch, strength, and/or personal training. Find it at mirror.co.
Tonal
Tonal is an all-in-one piece of equipment features personal training and is great for a full body strength workout. Order at tonal.com.
