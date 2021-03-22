Amber Dykes likes to take it slow. So slow, it's considered a crawl.
Her favorite companion is SassQuatch, her 1999 Jeep Wrangler TJ, which she loves to take for rides in the rocky mountainsides in Las Cruces.
“It’s freeing, exciting,” says Dykes, 40, a stay-at-home mom to Elizabeth, 16, and Nicolas, 15. The Greenville, Texas, native came to El Paso in 2016 and runs Turtle Track Designs, creating vinyl decals and other personalized items.
Dykes and SassQuatch go rock crawling – a type of off-roading where you slowly drive over boulders along mountainsides, maneuvering precisely to avoid getting stuck or flipping the vehicle. That's an experience Dykes knows all too well.
Just months after buying SassQuatch, Dykes took it out on a crawl. It did a nose stand and rolled.
“It was in pretty bad shape,” Dykes says, adding that she repaired the Jeep to be better than ever.
The stock roll cage was replaced with a Poison Spyder full cage and high-line fenders were added.
Now with a souped-up suspension, hydraulic-assisted steering and 40-inch Maxxis Trepador tires on Raceline beadlocks, SassQuatch leaves its footprints wherever it climbs.
How long have you had it?
Two years. I purchased the Jeep extremely capable of off-roading, but unfortunately I rolled it in March right after I got it. One of the wheels came off when I was doing 65 mph. It did a nose stand and rolled. It was in pretty bad shape. I took the opportunity to make something great into something even better.
What attracted you to it?
The capability of the Jeep in the rocks is what attracted me to it. I have a Jeep for my daily drives, but wanted something that I could take to the harder off-road trails and not be worried if it got a scratch or crunched by a rock.
What do you most love about her?
I love SassQuatch because she gives me the opportunity to be out in nature and to meet new people. When I am out in the rocks on the harder trails, it gives me an adrenaline rush climbing some of the bigger obstacles. There are not a lot of lady wheelers in the area, and I hope that more women will get to experience the off-road community.
Where’s your favorite place to ride and why?
My favorite place to wheel is in New Mexico. The trails are fun and challenging plus the scenery is beautiful. I haven’t had the opportunity to wheel in other places, but hopefully one day soon I'll take her out.
How fast can it go?
It’s not meant for speed. Rock crawling is more slow and serious than fast and furious.
