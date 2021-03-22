WHAT IT IS
The vaccine helps reduce the risk of illness from COVID-19 by working with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop protection (immunity) to the virus.
COVID-19 VACCINES WILL NOT GIVE YOU COVID-19
None of the vaccines currently in development or in use in the United States contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. The goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
SYMPTOMS AFTER VACCINATION
A common side effect is pain and swelling at the injection site. Symptoms, such as fever, tiredness, chills and headaches are normal.
BUILDING IMMUNITY
It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and get sick.
WILL I TEST POSITIVE AFTER A COVID-19 VACCINE?
COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection.
DOES MEDICARE COVER THE VACCINE?
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines. Medicare also covers COVID-19 tests, antibody tests and monoclonal antibody treatments.
WHERE CAN I GET THE VACCINE?
The city’s Department of Public Health is providing vaccines when available. Register at epstrong.org or call 915-212-6843.
University Medical Center of El Paso also offers vaccines when available, and requires you register when they're announced. Visit umcelpaso.org or call 915-544-1200.
Pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are receiving vaccines; check with your neighborhood pharmacy for availability.
To find a vaccine near you, call the State Health Services COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Hotline at 877-835-7750 or visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
