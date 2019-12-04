Leave the eggnog to the kids.
This winter, mix yourself some fun festive drinks with a splash of holiday cheer.
El Paso bartender Alexandria Viescas rounded up these tasty holiday drinks with the help of her friends – Whiskey Tango Foxtrot bartenders Anais Chavira and Joseph Poe and El Velvet Elvis bartender Cesar Perez.
SPRITZ IN A PEAR TREE
(Infuse entire 1 liter bottle of Aperol with 2 cups of freshly cut pears for at least 4 days)
1.5 oz of infused pear Aperol
Pour infused Aperol into glass of your choice, preferably in a wine glass. Add little ice and top with champagne. Throw slices of pear, blood orange and garnish with dried rosemary. Light rosemary to add aroma.
Party Size!
Pour entire bottle of pear infused Aperol into dispenser. Add slices of pear and blood oranges – but do not add ice. Dispense into glass of your choice with ice and top with champagne. Garnish with rosemary and light on fire for aroma.
– Recipe by Whiskey Tango Foxtrot bartenders Anais Chavira and Joseph Poe
CHRISTMAS-POLITAN
1.5 oz Deep Eddy Cranberry
.5 oz St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
.25 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz Monin Cinnamon Syrup
.5 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth
2 drops of Apple Bitters
Pour Deep Eddy Cranberry, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, fresh lime juice, cinnamon syrup, Dolin Dry Vermouth and apple bitters into a shaker, double strain into a coupe or glass of your choice and garnish with star anise.
Party Size!
1 750 ml bottle of Deep Eddy Cranberry
1 cup of St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
½ cup of lime juice
1 cup of Monin Cinnamon Syrup
1 cup of Dolin Dry Vermouth
2 teaspoons of Apple Bitters
Pour all ingredients into a bowl of ice and stir. Garnish each glass with star anise.
– Recipe by Cesar Perez from El Velvet Elvis
THE WINTER CUP
1 oz Pimms Liqueur
¾ oz fresh lemon
¾ oz ginger syrup
Pour 1oz of Pimms Liqueur into shaker, lemon juice, and ginger syrup and shake vigorously. Strain into Collins glass and top with El Paso’s DeadBeach Lager.
Garnish with ginger shaving.
To make a ginger syrup, pour ¾ cup of ginger, 1 cup of boiling water and 1 cup of granulated sugar and stir.
Party Size!
1 bottle (1 liter) of Pimms Liqueurs
23 oz of fresh Lemon juice
23 oz of ginger syrup
Pour bottle of Pimms Liqueur into a large beverage dispenser, add lemon juice and ginger syrup and stir. Do not add ice. Dispense into a single glass with ice and top with El Paso’s DeadBeach Lager. Garnish with ginger shaving.
– Recipe by Whiskey Tango Foxtrot bartenders Anais Chavira and Joseph Poe