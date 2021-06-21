Asking Chef Andres Padilla to name his favorite ceviche recipe is like asking him which of his children he likes best.
“I don’t know that I have a favorite,” Padilla says as he meticulously demonstrates how to prepare a tuna coconut ceviche, a ceviche verde and the house ceviche at Ámbar Restaurante.
With the passion of a poet, he says each recipe represents a mixture of cultures and traditions with a modern-day twist: The Veracruz-inspired ceviches have touches of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine with an ingredient or two of his preference.
“These are perfect for a cool, light summer meal or appetizer,” he says.
A wood-burning fire crackles behind him in the open kitchen at Ámbar, located inside the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, as he dishes out preparation tips for his recipes.
Seafood is always better fresh than frozen and is best found at Whole Foods or Sprouts. Pick ripe Mexican avocados with the little nub still in them for freshness. Add jicama (his preferred ingredient) for a crunchy texture. Shrimp in lime juice is done cooking when it turns opaque. Try different chiles according to your palate and heat tolerance. Toss ingredients lightly so they don’t fall apart.
And just as important: Don’t be afraid to tell a Dad joke about your dish being “highly seasoned” when sprinkling salt over it from high up.
Other words of advice?
“I would encourage people to stick to the recipe,” he says. “Make it the way it was intended to be made first. Once you get it down then absolutely play with it and add our own touch.”
Three ceviches done and presented to perfection, the father of three young children again considers his choices.
“The Ámbar, of course, is tops,” Padilla says, “but if I had to have just one, I might have to go with the verde.”
And his favorite child?
“Let’s stick to ceviche,” he says.
Ámbar Ceviche
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
1 1/4 lb albacore tuna (diced small)
1 qt fresh-squeezed lime juice (enough to cover the fish)
½ a large red onion (diced small)
½ cup finely chopped jalapeno
½ cup finely chopped olives
¼ cup finely chopped capers
1 bunch cilantro (chopped)
½ cup olive oil
1 tbsp salt
1 to 2 tbsp sugar
Make It
Add the tuna, onion and lime juice to a bowl.
Let "cook" in the refrigerator for 20 minutes
Strain tuna and onion into a bowl and reserve the lime juice.
Add the jalapeno, olives, capers, cilantro and olive oil to the tuna mix.
Add salt and 1 tbsp sugar and mix all together very well.
Be careful not to beat the fish up too much. Mix gently.
Taste. You may need to add more of the reserved lime juice and the rest of the sugar to balance the flavor.
Tuna Coconut Ceviche
Serves 8 people
Ingredients
1 lb Yellow fin tuna, sliced
4 oz. lime juice
½ Onion, shaved (for thin garnishing rings)
1 ea. Habanero chile (cut into super thin rounds)
½ cucumber (cut into thin rounds and marinated in 2 oz lime juice and pinch salt)
Fennel frond or other micro green for garnish (Cilantro works well, too.)
2 oz coconut emulsion (see below)
Salt and sugar to taste
Coconut-Habanero Emulsion
Yields .75 liters
2 ea. Canned coconut milk (13.5oz)
3 ea. Sprigs mint
¼ ea. Habanero chile
¼ piece Lemon grass.
Season with salt to taste
Make It
Place ingredients in a sauce pot and let reduce slightly.
Cool quickly in an ice bath.
Ceviche Verde
Serves 8 people
Ingredients
1 lb hamachi
½ red onion, diced
1 pt Lime juice
½ cup diced jicama
½ cup diced cucumber
1 avocado diced
½ cup green adobo (see below)
Green Adobo
Yields 1 qt.
1 ea Bunches cilantro
1 ea Bunches Parsley
6 ea. Cloves roasted garlic
1 ea. Charred serrano chile
1 L Extra virgin olive oil
Salt to taste
Make It
Place all ingredients in blender and blend.
Should be like Chimichurri.
For the ceviche
Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix gently until everything is coated well.
Season with salt and, if desired, a pinch of sugar to taste.
