Brooke Underwood, who runs convention development for the City of El Paso as assistant general manager of Visit El Paso, says “leisure tourism was strong” here before the pandemic hit last spring.
El Paso was “on the cusp of major growth and redevelopment” when the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, she says. Prior to that, the city had opened a satellite office in Austin, set up a kiosk at a mall in Chihuahua City, and “increased our prospecting, advertising, and efforts to showcase El Paso to decision makers,” leading to a 37% increase in potential room nights.
COVID-19’s ripple effects will be felt for months to come, but Underwood is confident the Sun City is well positioned to navigate the way ahead. Last year’s openings of the Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park and the Hotel Paso del Norte near the convention center fuel some of her enthusiasm, as do various adaptive changes her office has made.
Q: How did the pandemic impact local tourism in 2020?
The pandemic affected local tourism much like it did the rest of the country, and the hotel industry was among the hardest hit. El Paso would have typically experienced occupancy in the mid-70s but bottomed out at 28% in early April.
Travel came to a standstill due to restrictions, land ports were closed to non-residents, and lack of demand grounded flights all over the world. Prior to the pandemic we touted over 60 daily departures out of El Paso International Airport, but in March of 2020 that number fell by half, April continued the trend, and by May we were only seeing 14 flights per day.
As the pandemic progressed through the second quarter, many of our hotels were forced to reduce their workforce and some even made the tough decision to close temporarily until demand returned.
Q: Were there any bright spots for local tourism during the pandemic in 2020?
Our hotel occupancy rebounded much quicker than other major Texas cities and the nation. This was a result of our reimagined and strategic advertising campaign, which began with the governor’s reopening of business in Texas in June.
We highlighted El Paso’s strengths, which aligned with travel-safe efforts touting El Paso as a family, outdoor and road trip ready destination.
Unfortunately, COVID cases increased in our community in the fall, so we suspended our advertising campaign.
El Paso occupancy then was positively impacted by the influx of medical personnel brought in from other cities to support our community.
Although they were here because of our climbing infection rate, they did contribute to our local economy, and helped sustain higher than state and national hotel occupancy levels.
Q: What’s your plan for 2021 and beyond?
We have expanded our footprint for leisure advertising knowing that people feel more comfortable driving than flying to a destination.
Where we used to target a 300-mile radius around El Paso, we now advertise in a 600-mile radius to bring more destination awareness.
Encouraging visitors to take in historical sites, to explore over 150 trails in the Franklin Mountains, and, eventually, outdoor events and festivals.
On the meetings and conventions front, modest-sized cities like El Paso will come out of this pandemic with an advantage over the larger destinations as meeting planners will host smaller meetings and look for lower costs.
With the recent advancements in technology, such as Zoom and other meeting platforms like Remo, associations can stage hybrid conventions and not need large expensive buildings in the bigger destinations.
Meetings and conventions in El Paso are also more affordable when compared to other major Texas cities, which will be important as planners have canceled many of their revenue-generating meetings in 2020 and are running on a reduced budget.
El Paso will continue to promote our great year-round and unique outdoor spaces available as planners look for unique meeting options and outdoor venues.
We are also reintroducing planners to our city with new technology, such as Threshold360. The video platform adds a new dimension of depth to our marketing, and directly increases online engagement via virtual tours.
We are producing videos of area attractions, outdoor spaces and hotels so that planners can still virtually experience our community.
