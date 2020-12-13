The pot of tamales is steaming, and the clutter of wrapping paper, bows and stacks of presents surround you.
Before you get wrapped up in the winter blanket your abuelita gifted you, head to the kitchen for some warm boozy drinks to accompany your holiday feast.
Rompope, ponche navideño and champurrado are among the more popular Mexican holiday drinks around – and a good way to top the family meal.
The roots of champurrado, a thick chocolate-based atole, go back to the Mayas in Mexico, while the Spaniards introduced ponche and rompope to the land. Ponche, a warm tropical fruit punch, traces its origins to India and then Spain; while the eggnog-like rompope is a derivation of the Spanish ponche de huevo.
Aside from their deliciousness, what’s best is that they’re made stovetop so you can keep warm while you brew them.
Here are the three classic Mexican holiday cocktails that you can try at home.
Party Size!
ChampurRado cordial
Recipe by El Paso bartender Cesar Perez
- 2-3 cinnamon sticks
- 48 oz almond milk
- 4.5 oz corn flour
- 16 oz almond milk, separately
- Pour 48 oz of almond milk and cinnamon sticks into a pot
- Keep the pot on low heat and covered.
- In a separate bowl, mix corn flour with the remainder of almond milk.
- Whisk until smooth
- Pour mixture into pot and mix on low heat until fully incorporated for about 10 minutes
- Remove from heat and allow it to rest until lukewarm
- Remove cinnamon sticks
- Weigh and add equal parts of natural cane sugar and blend until smooth.
Champurrado Chuceño
- 1 oz champurrado cordial
- ¾ oz Balcones Baby Blue or any other whiskey with hints of corn for sweetness
- ½ oz Giffard's cacao
- ½ oz half & half
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a cantarito. Fill with ice and garnish with torched corn husk.
Ponche Navideño
(also known as calientitos, or a warm toddy)
Can be served with or without alcohol
Substitute fruits for other seasonal fruits in the ponche as preferred.
Serves six
- ½ gallon of water
- ½ cup of jicama
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup cut apples
- ½ cup cut pears
- ¼ prunes
- ½ cup sliced guavas
- ½ cup sliced persimmon
- ½ cup of brown sugar (or less depending on sweetness)
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1 sugar cane stick
- Bottle of Presidente Brandy
- Add cinnamon sticks, brown sugar, and sugar cane stick into a pot of half-gallon of water and simmer on low heat.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and keep on low for 45 minutes to an hour.
- Serve warm into a cantarito, pour 1 ¾ oz of Presidente Brandy into cantarito, stir, and garnish with fruits.
ROMPOPE
Serves six
- 1-2 whisked egg yolks depending on thickness
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 can condensed milk
- 1 ½ cup coconut cream
- ½ cup water
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- ½ cup of white rum or for a twist Abasolo corn whiskey
- Pour whisked egg yolks and evaporated milk into the pot and stir at medium to low heat.
- Do not overcook it.
- Pour the thick mixture into a blender with coconut cream, condensed milk, water, cinnamon, vanilla, and your choice of white rum.
- Blend for 30 seconds.
- Serve chilled with cinnamon garnish
Cooking impaired?
Here’s your shortcut: Buy a bottle of rompope liqueur – a premixed blend of cream, sugar and eggs – such as Santa Clara.
Pour the rompope into your favorite mug and add rum or Abasolo corn whiskey, garnish with cinnamon.
Serve warm or chilled.
