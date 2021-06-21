‘Bienvenido,’ a public art installation by artist Christopher Weed of Colorado Springs, Colorado, welcomes visitors to El Paso.
Located between the Paso del Norte Hotel and the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, the 30-foot tall open yellow door is the latest piece under the city’s public art plan.
The $250,000 piece was installed at the roundabout between the two historic hotels Downtown.
For more public art across the borderland, look for our monthly Art Spot feature in the B Section of El Paso Inc. and check out our interactive map at elpasoinc.com/artspot.
