At just 12 years old, Bernie Olivas had his first job as the official scorer for a church softball league – getting paid $1 per game and jump starting his storied career.
He grew up the youngest of eight kids in a very athletic family and was a star athlete and graduate of Cathedral High School, earning a scholarship to play football at UTEP.
He returned to Cathedral as a teacher, and served as an assistant football coach and head coach of the basketball team, taking the latter to two state championships. He later initiated the baseball program there, serving as its head coach.
Olivas also served as the official scorer for the El Paso Diablos, working games for 26 years.
He first volunteered with the Sun Bowl Association in 1983, and on Sept. 10, 2001, was named executive director of what is now the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
With Kellogg's Frosted Flakes as the bowl sponsor, Tony the Tiger became the first mascot to lend his name to a college football bowl game.
“Kellogg’s is not only great for El Paso, but for the entire nation, and they are sticking with us through this pandemic,” Olivas says. Kellogg’s last year donated $150,000 in athletic equipment to El Paso middle schools through its Mission Tiger initiative.
Olivas says one of his greatest challenges this year has been to ensure the Sun Bowl – the second-oldest college bowl game in the nation – can be played this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. (He was interviewed for this story in late October, and was optimistic a game with limited fan attendance might still be worked out.)
A father to Angela and Teresa and grandpa to Elizabeth, Olivas, 67, laughs when asked if he still throws the ball around when he’s not working to pull off the city’s largest sporting event year after year.
“At my age, I prefer to watch the young people do the tossing around,” says Olivas, an El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.
Q: COVID-19 may cancel or postpone the Sun Bowl game this year. What’s the potential loss to the El Paso region?
Two of the biggest reasons we have the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game is first, to give El Paso some great positive national exposure, which CBS has been doing for 57 consecutive years.
Secondly, and probably the most important thing, is the economic impact the game brings to El Paso: It’s estimated to bring $14 million to $17 million to the city during bowl week.
When Notre Dame played here in 2010, an economic study showed the game brought in close to $25 million to our economy. That would be greatly missed if the game was not played because of the pandemic.
Q: Does a potential cancelation or postponement hit you differently than the average El Paso Sun Bowl fan?
I have a deep passion for the Sun Bowl game. I grew up close to the stadium and went to my first Sun Bowl when I was 10, and have not missed one since. That’s about 16 in a row (LOL). Actually, I have been to over 50 in a row and hope to make it to 100.
When I called the Sun Bowl office and offered my services as a volunteer in 1983, I never dreamed I would ever be the executive director. I look forward to going to work every day, even when I know there will be some challenging times.
Q: COVID has severely impacted high school sports. What message might you give players and parents?
I believe high school sports is a very integral part of getting a complete education. It teaches life lessons that you might not pick up in a classroom, such as discipline, teamwork, courage and responsibility.
However, the virus is a serious thing and we must do whatever we can to stop it in its tracks and prevent it from spreading. If that means giving up a team sport for a short period of time, while we make sure that all involved are safe, I believe in the long run, it will be better for all concerned.
Q: How do we as a community bounce back from this year?
There are so many people in our community that are suffering greatly through this pandemic. The financial stress that this virus has had on our community is unprecedented, not to mention the loss of loved ones.
But we have faced some tough times before and have prevailed. We must have faith that we will conquer this disease. We must STAY EL PASO STRONG! We are a proud community and we will bounce back.
Q: What’s your message to El Pasoans looking to sports and entertainment to feel a sense of normalcy again?
It sounds like a broken record, but we must all follow the recommendations of our medical and government leaders. Wear masks, wash your hands often, and most importantly, keep a safe distance from everybody.
Until we have a viable vaccine, each one of us must be vigilant in the way we live, and if all of us do what we are supposed to do, footballs and baseballs and soccer balls and volleyballs will once again be flying in the air.
