Amanda Walsmith has six reasons why she became a cop – her parents, stepfather, brother and two uncles have been in law enforcement.
President of the Borderland 100 Club – the local unit of 100 Club organizations that exist nationwide – since August 2018, she took disability retirement after three years as an El Paso police officer.
The 100 Clubs provide assistance to public safety agencies, officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians/paramedics and their families.
The El Paso group also supports all city, county, state, federal and tribal public safety agencies, fire services, probation, corrections, parole and law enforcement departments that provide for the safety of residents.
A nonprofit organization, the Borderland 100 Club is “dedicated to standing behind the men and women who stand behind the badge.”
Q: WHAT IS THE CLUB ALL ABOUT?
It’s all about our local first responders, at all levels, for all situations.
Q: HOW CAN ONE JOIN THE CLUB?
You can become an annual member through donations or volunteering. A $100 donation gets you in to the club. If 100 people donate, that adds up to $10,000 – our donation to survivors of those who die in the line of duty.
Q: WHAT’S THE BIGGEST PUBLIC MISCONCEPTION ABOUT THE CLUB?
That our only ‘use’ is the $10,000 line-of-duty death gift donation we give. We also have a Peer Support program. The Big Stigma, that the public didn’t see, was how busy we were helping people after the Aug. 3 shootings at Walmart.
Q: HOW DANGEROUS IS LAW ENFORCEMENT AS A PROFESSION?
I’d only been on the job seven months when I attended my first police officer funeral.