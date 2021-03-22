“Down the Line,” by Edward Vidaurre, originally appeared in the “Chicano Blood Transfusion” short-story collection. A Boyle Heights, California, native, Vidaurre is the publisher and editor-in-chief of FlowerSong Press and the author of several poetry collections. He is the 2018-2019 City of McAllen, Texas, Poet Laureate, and a four-time Pushcart-nominated poet whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Texas Observer, Grist, Poet Lore, The Acentos Review, Poetrybay, Voices de la Luna and other journals and anthologies. He lives in McAllen, Texas.
‘Down the Line’
Swinging at bruised leather baseballs and trying to keep it between second and third base. Barrio rules. We were latch-key kids living near four miles south of Dodger Stadium, or, as the older veteranos in the neighborhood called it, Chavez Ravine. They claim the gobierno came down on the landowners who were Mexican-American and took their pedazo of the American Dream. Why? I don’t know, but it never stopped them from wearing blue-and-white “doyer” caps and being proud when “Fernandomania” took the baseball world by storm.
You already knew who would win, who would hope to win, and who would struggle. Chepito would struggle most. He bent and hunched over the plate and always swung late, making sure the ball would go foul or down the line in the wrong direction. These were the rules plain and simple. For Chepito the game was hard and complicated. Then there was Juan, square-jawed, muscular: “el mero mero honronero.” His brothers were all athletes – even his beautiful sister, Maria could outrun us. We would all pause and wait to see how far he could hit the ball. All the chavalitos would run past the center-fielder – back, back, back where it would be gone.
The bully gang-bangers rode around in “borrowed” bicycles with cigarettes hanging from their lips as the stillness of summer allowed for an inch of ash to hang from their pubescent hairline moustaches. The girls sat at a distance while the boys glanced over, trying to hit the ball into the gap at left-center, showing off, yelling loudly with their off-key mini machismo selves. I sat watching the homies making memories in my mind, sipping on a cream soda until it was my turn to bat.
We played hard and tattooed sweat marks on our t-shirts, making spider web designs across our backs. Some of us had plastic gloves with half our hands sticking out and some had the leather mitts that were passed down from their older siblings with spit stains, and – if they were lucky – a Steve Garvey autograph.
If you hit the ball between right-center it would carry towards the cafeteria of the school grounds where we played after the last employee left for the day. Not too far from where I tasted my first kiss from Chicana lips, moist and strange – her tongue confused me into manhood, making me firme after rounding second with the prettiest girl I knew.
Down the line, down the streets, curvas thrown at us – life always trying to count us out. We played until the first call from our mothers rang through the barrio, until the sun abandoned us, until the gunshots sounded, or until Vin Scully’s voice was tuned down on the television to listen to the radio broadcast of Jaime Jarrin’s voice translating the game known to us as béisbol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.