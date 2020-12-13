The Butterfly.This butterfly mural by Jesus 'Cimi' Alvarado at Tays and Delta streets represents migration and was inspired by a Holocaust-era poem by Pavel Friedman. The piece was completed ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to El Paso in 2019 as a protest against the migrant detention center for children in Tornillo. Alvarado says his work “honors the everyday Chicanx population that strengthens border culture in El Paso.” Alvarado often takes upcoming artists under his wing, co-founding Kalavera Culture Shop where artists can buy art supplies at affordable prices. See more of his work at cimione.com or @elcimi on social media.
