“Le Reve,” French for “the dream,” is a captivating piece that exemplifies Hal Marcus’ self-taught folk-style artwork that carry messages of peace, love and beauty.
Born in El Paso in 1951, Marcus says he finds inspiration from within his community, with his sense of color originating from the influences of Mexico where as a child he accompanied his grandmother to the Juárez market weekly.
With his wife, Patricia Medici, he’s owned and operated Hal Marcus Gallery, 1308 N. Oregon, since 1995, selling and showcasing his work alongside that of other borderland greats such as Manuel Acosta, Jose Cisneros and Bill Rakocy.
See more of Marcus’ work at halmarcus.com or facebook.com/halmarcus.
