Oracion-Tejida-Woven-Prayer-2020

'Oración Tejida,' or 'Woven Prayer,' by Eugenia Carmona

 Image provided by Eugenia Carmona
Eugenia Carmona.JPG

Eugenia Carmona

ORACIÓN  TEJIDA: This spray paint and yarn piece on a wooden panel titled “Woven Prayer” in English is one of Eugenia Carmona’s signature works. The El Paso-born artist, muralist and designer danced folklórico for many years, and says her work largely incorporates colors inspired by traditional Mexican dresses. Her work honors indigenous traditions of textile and pattern making, she says. Carmona, 26, who goes by  “A.O.,” is a graduate of Loretto Academy, attended New Mexico State University and earned her bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of North Texas in Denton.

