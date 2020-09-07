ORACIÓN TEJIDA: This spray paint and yarn piece on a wooden panel titled “Woven Prayer” in English is one of Eugenia Carmona’s signature works. The El Paso-born artist, muralist and designer danced folklórico for many years, and says her work largely incorporates colors inspired by traditional Mexican dresses. Her work honors indigenous traditions of textile and pattern making, she says. Carmona, 26, who goes by “A.O.,” is a graduate of Loretto Academy, attended New Mexico State University and earned her bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of North Texas in Denton.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of 3-year-old, wrongful death allegations prompt Texas Medical Board investigation
- Amy Marcus
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- UTEP Alumni Association names president, board members
- ‘Be prickly. Bloom brightly.’
- From docent to cultural affairs, recreation director
- Whispers: A gift basket convention, Khalid on Obama's list and El Paso in D.C.
- Plaza Hotel’s rebirth
- Angelica Rosales
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Stars take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Golden Knights
- Houston, Los Angeles tied 1-1 heading to game 3
- Houston takes 4-game skid into matchup with Oakland
- Rangers look to end 5-game losing streak against Mariners
- German industrial production up for 3rd consecutive month
- US Navy searches for missing Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea
- Unapologetic. Feminist. Fervent.
- Former Go-Go’s bassist still has the beat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.