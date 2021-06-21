‘La Casa Azul’is a rendition of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s home, which is now a museum. The painting is by El Paso artist and math teacher Blanca Estrada, 34. A native of Jalisco, Mexico, who grew up in El Paso, Estrada received a bachelor’s in math with a minor in education from UTEP. As an artist, she specializes in oils, acrylic and ink portraits and landscapes. You can see more of her work at beart.bigcartel.com or on social media at @beartelpaso on Facebook and @bloonmac on Instagram.
