Art of the Matter

Beyond confined gallery spaces, public art extends into the real world where audiences are engaged – often without realizing so.
Meant to enliven and transform public spaces, public art also invites us to learn more about our own history, culture and community.
And, it gives artists from within and outside the community an open space to showcase their creativity, talent and points of view.
“Public art is such an important part of the community. It helps define and celebrate who we are,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe says.
The city’s Public Art Plan, first approved in 2006, aims to bring artwork to public spaces across El Paso. It’s funded by allocating 2% from every capital improvement project budget to art.
“It’s come to be expected,” Fyffe says. “Every time we have a new project, the community now asks about the art component. It’s a point of pride.”
Art in numbers
In all, 72 projects have been completed at a cost of about $10.7 million since the program’s inception. Another 25 projects at a cost of about $9 million are in various stages of development.
They include a $160,000 sculpture at the Country Club Roundabout in the Upper Valley by El Paso artist Laura Turon and a $500,000 glass mural at the Chamizal Recreation Center and Library by borderland muralist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado. Also in development are an $835,000 interactive sculptural canopy at the new Children’s Museum, and several projects totaling about $800,000 at the Eastside Regional Park.
About 80% of the artists involved in the projects are from the borderland, Fyffe says, adding that part of the program’s mission is to provide opportunities for local artists to hone their craft. It also makes for a more diverse portfolio of work.
“That mix of local and outside perspectives is powerful and necessary,” Fyffe says.
Paying it forward
For Alvarado, it’s also about mentoring fellow artists.
“What I really like about the city’s program is that it allows you to work with other artists who haven’t had the same opportunities to get these commissions,” says Alvarado, whose Chamizal mural will be fabricated on glass – a first for the well-known artist.
The affiliated Allied Artist Program requires artists commissioned for projects above $100,000 to work with local artists to serve as apprentices. Forty local artists have participated in professional apprenticeships under this program.
“It’s not just about painting a mural,” says Alvarado, who worked with Victor Casas and Martin Zubia on the Chamizal piece.
“It’s about doing your research on the story you want to tell," Alvarado says. "For me, it’s telling the stories about our culture and our community that we’re not taught about.”
Beyond that, artists learn about the business of their craft, including putting together competitive proposals, communicating with government and business leaders and meeting contract requirements for those commissioning their work, Alvarado says.
Coming up
Earlier this year, the City Council approved funding allocations for 2021, giving the green light to six new projects at a cost of about $1.5 million.
Not all of the projects will start taking shape this year, however.
The allocations allow the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department to open the requests for qualifications for the projects or commission artists directly.
They include a $500,000 piece for the El Paso Police Department Eastside Regional Command Center and $250,000 for a new Aug. 3, 2019, memorial.
The memorial in commemoration of the mass shooting that left 23 people dead is expected to be at Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burgess, behind the Cielo Vista Walmart where the massacre took place.
The temporary memorial at the park – comprising items left near the Walmart after the shooting – will likely be replaced. Items that can be saved will be archived at the El Paso Museum of History.
What the new piece might look like or encompass will be the discussed at various community meetings in the coming months, Fyffe says.
Since there’s no new capital improvement project at the site, funding will come from savings and fund reallocation from other projects.
Approval comes months after council previously voted against creating a memorial separate from the 30-foot tall gold Grand Candela at the Walmart parking lot funded by the company.
Good policy, success
Cultural affairs will now work on the next public art plan. The existing one is slated to end in 2022.
“We’re punching above our weight,” Fyffe says, citing that El Paso completes an average of eight projects a year – compared to three to four in Fort Worth and Houston and about 10 in Dallas.
“It’s the success of good policy, the investment of El Paso voters and taxpayers, community input and leadership support for the arts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.